Micron Technology, Inc. $MU is Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group's 5th Largest Position

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 6.3% of Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Maxele Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,813,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Williams & Novak LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $776.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $875.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $818.67. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $472.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.17.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $495.63.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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