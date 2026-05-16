Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 2,177.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 1.9% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Down 6.6%

MU opened at $724.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $818.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $479.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $495.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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