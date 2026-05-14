Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 284.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Manuka Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.8%

MU opened at $803.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $818.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.25.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $495.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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