Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,777,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 155,073 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.87% of Micron Technology worth $2,790,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after buying an additional 2,625,169 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $840.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $913.47.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 8.7%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $733.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,149.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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