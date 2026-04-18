Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $464.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $455.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $471.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here