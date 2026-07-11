Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 14,436 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.9% of Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $173,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Essex Bank lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $979.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.14. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $923.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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