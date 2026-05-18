Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stock Holdings Lessened by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,389 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 3.0% of Blume Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $495.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $724.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.93 and a 52-week high of $818.67. The firm has a market cap of $817.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.91. The business's fifty day moving average is $479.09 and its 200 day moving average is $371.73.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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