Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s 10th Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,811 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 12,519 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $109,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,175 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $36,347,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 949,901 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $493,860,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 12,492 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2,332.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,746,017 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $3,262,509,000 after buying an additional 6,468,645 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $411.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $356.28 and a one year high of $555.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.Microsoft's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered Microsoft from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $556.00 to $555.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Melius Research set a $430.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, New Street Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $675.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Forty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $561.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microsoft wasn't on the list.

While Microsoft currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here