Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $360.3333.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Penumbra to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Penumbra from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $374.00 to $350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Penumbra Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:PEN opened at $318.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $221.26 and a 12 month high of $362.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.92.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $374.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.47 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Penumbra's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc is a global healthcare company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices that address neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on products designed to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke, aneurysm treatment and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra's technologies are used by interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons and interventional cardiologists in hospitals and clinics around the world.

At the core of Penumbra's portfolio is its mechanical thrombectomy platform, which includes aspiration catheters and accessory devices engineered to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases.

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