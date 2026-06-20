Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,028,000. Bauman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11,516.0% in the 4th quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 446,401 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $215,888,000 after purchasing an additional 442,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Phillip Securities upgraded Microsoft to a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $641.00 to $646.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $502.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Forty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $561.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $379.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.58. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $356.28 and a twelve month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total transaction of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,122,009.12. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Microsoft News

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Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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