MidFirst Bank Invests $14.59 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $14,593,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.1% of MidFirst Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,613,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 393,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $84,367,000 after acquiring an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. Nolet Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Stone Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.2%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.82 and a 12 month high of $558.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Melius Research set a $540.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.68.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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