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MidFirst Bank Invests $40.72 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Amazon during the fourth quarter, purchasing 182,661 shares worth about $40.72 million. The position now represents roughly 3.2% of the bank’s holdings and is its sixth-largest holding.
  • Amazon’s recent quarterly results were strong, with EPS of $2.78 beating estimates and revenue of $181.52 billion topping expectations. Revenue rose 16.6% year over year, reinforcing continued business momentum.
  • Wall Street remains broadly bullish on AMZN, with 57 Buy ratings and an average consensus price target of about $312.78. Several firms recently raised targets, citing strength in Amazon’s AI and cloud businesses.
  • Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com.

MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 182,661 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $40,720,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of MidFirst Bank's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Arete Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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