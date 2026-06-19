MidFirst Bank Makes New $6.50 Million Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,518 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,843,166 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $23,800,353,000 after purchasing an additional 270,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,080,230 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $13,286,909,000 after purchasing an additional 659,573 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 24,056.7% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 47,385,511 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $12,552,896,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,721,010 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $6,019,199,000 after buying an additional 2,669,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,782,556 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $5,751,073,000 after buying an additional 791,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Salesforce to buy from neutral and set a $200 price target , citing valuation appeal and potential AI-driven upside. Read More

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Salesforce to from neutral and set a , citing valuation appeal and potential AI-driven upside. Positive Sentiment: Truist reiterated confidence in Salesforce after its $3.6 billion Fin acquisition , viewing the deal as another step in expanding its AI automation and customer-agent capabilities. Article Title

Truist reiterated confidence in Salesforce after its , viewing the deal as another step in expanding its AI automation and customer-agent capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Salesforce as a long-term growth stock, with analysts pointing to its AI platform, Agentforce, and ongoing product expansion as reasons for optimism. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted Salesforce as a long-term growth stock, with analysts pointing to its AI platform, Agentforce, and ongoing product expansion as reasons for optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Salesforce’s latest AI and acquisition story continues to attract attention, including coverage of the Fin deal and a new partnership announcement, which could support the long-term growth narrative if execution remains strong. Article Title

Salesforce’s latest AI and acquisition story continues to attract attention, including coverage of the Fin deal and a new partnership announcement, which could support the long-term growth narrative if execution remains strong. Negative Sentiment: Other commentary remained cautious, with UBS keeping a neutral rating and some analysts cutting fair value estimates amid questions about AI monetization, unit economics, and growth reacceleration. Article Title

Other commentary remained cautious, with UBS keeping a rating and some analysts cutting fair value estimates amid questions about AI monetization, unit economics, and growth reacceleration. Negative Sentiment: A comparison piece against Oracle underscored that Salesforce’s recent earnings and outlook have not been viewed as strongly as some peers, reinforcing investor concern about near-term performance versus other software names. Article Title

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $151.67 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.80 and a twelve month high of $276.80. The stock has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The firm's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Salesforce's payout ratio is 20.37%.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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