Midwest Trust Co Has $2.38 Million Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Midwest Trust Co lifted its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 1,038.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,016 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,324 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Roblox were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 5,756.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Roblox by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 35.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $649,896.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 349,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,842,870.28. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $2,292,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,588,249.92. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,990. Corporate insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The stock's 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. Roblox's revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Roblox News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are also betting on Roblox’s upcoming late-July earnings report, with recent commentary pointing to expectations around bookings and user trends, plus continued interest in the company’s growth story and share repurchase program. Article Title

Investors are also betting on Roblox’s upcoming late-July earnings report, with recent commentary pointing to expectations around bookings and user trends, plus continued interest in the company’s growth story and share repurchase program. Positive Sentiment: Earlier analyst optimism and buyback support may be helping sentiment, as Roblox previously authorized a $3 billion repurchase program and received a recent Buy upgrade. Article Title

Earlier analyst optimism and buyback support may be helping sentiment, as Roblox previously authorized a $3 billion repurchase program and received a recent Buy upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms are reminding investors about an August 7 lead-plaintiff deadline in an existing class action tied to Roblox shares purchased between October 30, 2025 and April 30, 2026. Article Title

Multiple law firms are reminding investors about an August 7 lead-plaintiff deadline in an existing class action tied to Roblox shares purchased between October 30, 2025 and April 30, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Additional firms continue promoting the same shareholder lawsuit and encouraging investors to seek counsel, underscoring legal overhang rather than a new operational development. Article Title

Additional firms continue promoting the same shareholder lawsuit and encouraging investors to seek counsel, underscoring legal overhang rather than a new operational development. Negative Sentiment: Grant & Eisenhofer filed a class action alleging Roblox and certain executives made misleading statements and failed to disclose material information, adding to litigation risk for the stock. Article Title

Grant & Eisenhofer filed a class action alleging Roblox and certain executives made misleading statements and failed to disclose material information, adding to litigation risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman is investigating claims that Roblox’s age-check rollout created undisclosed friction for user growth and engagement, reinforcing concerns that safety changes may have hurt platform momentum. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Arete Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of Roblox and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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