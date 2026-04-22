Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 8,095 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 3.2% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $367,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,980,614,000 after acquiring an additional 168,171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,401,448,000 after acquiring an additional 541,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,171,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,173 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,516,692,000 after acquiring an additional 544,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,984,783,000 after acquiring an additional 229,237 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $401.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $367.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $355.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $147.44 and a one year high of $390.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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