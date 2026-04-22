Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $37,112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Check Point Software Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $151.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $132.43 and a 52 week high of $233.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 38.78%.Check Point Software Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $202.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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