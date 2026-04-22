Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Position in Perion Network Ltd $PERI

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI - Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,102 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 224,783 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 3.14% of Perion Network worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751,278 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,012,000 after purchasing an additional 538,375 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 215,960 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 136,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Perion Network by 165.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 101,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 23.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 64,442 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. Perion Network Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $419.18 million, a P/E ratio of -59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $137.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million. Perion Network had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eyal Kaplan sold 2,915 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,580. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,764 shares of company stock worth $67,640 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perion Network from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital set a $14.00 price target on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Perion Network

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. NASDAQ: PERI is a digital advertising technology company that offers a suite of solutions designed for both brand marketers and performance-driven advertisers. The firm's platform integrates search monetization, programmatic display, video and connected TV (CTV) advertising to help clients reach and engage audiences across desktop, mobile and television environments. Through proprietary algorithms and AI-driven tools, Perion's technology optimizes ad placements in real time, aiming to boost campaign efficiency and return on investment for publishers and advertisers alike.

Key offerings include search engine marketing services that cover major platforms such as Google and Bing, native and display advertising solutions under its Undertone brand, as well as social and video ad formats.

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