Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,867 Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company's stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,919 shares of the company's stock worth $46,923,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 44.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 284,655 shares of the company's stock worth $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 87,455 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company's stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $101.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.28. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $144.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 170.48%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark's previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is presently 84.35%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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