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Milestone Asset Management LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Milestone Asset Management acquired 16,046 shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in Q4, a new stake valued at approximately $2.75 million.
  • Lam Research reported a Q3 beat with $1.47 non‑GAAP EPS vs. $1.36 expected and $5.84B revenue, and guided Q4 EPS of $1.50–1.80 (revenue midpoint ≈ $6.6B), with AI‑driven demand prompting several analysts to raise price targets.
  • Institutional ownership is ~84.61%, with large managers (e.g., Arrowstreet, Invesco, CalPERS) significantly increasing stakes, while insiders sold about 130,886 shares (~$29.7M) over the last quarter.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lam Research.

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,046 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lam Research by 108.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $606,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,897 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 138.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $472,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 1,925.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,717,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $294,010,000 after buying an additional 1,632,754 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $265.55 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $233.80 and its 200 day moving average is $196.58. The company has a market cap of $331.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $273.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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