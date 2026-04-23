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Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Kraft Heinz logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Milestone Asset Management bought a new stake of 45,942 shares in Kraft Heinz during Q4, valued at about $1.114 million, and institutional investors now own roughly 78.17% of KHC shares.
  • Several analysts have cut price targets recently (e.g., UBS to $23, BNP Paribas to $18, Evercore to $22), leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $23.53.
  • Kraft Heinz declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 (annualized $1.60) for a ~7.3% yield; the company reported Q results of $0.67 EPS (beat) and set FY2026 guidance of 1.980–2.100 EPS.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kraft Heinz.

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 192.4% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 81,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 53,467 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,678,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,923,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,263,971 shares of the company's stock worth $84,994,000 after buying an additional 77,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,986,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,717,000 after purchasing an additional 540,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $222,597.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,982,392.94. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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