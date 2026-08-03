Militia Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Hyperliquid Strategies Inc $PURR

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 652,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Hyperliquid Strategies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies in the 4th quarter worth $2,946,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company's stock.

Hyperliquid Strategies Price Performance

PURR stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hyperliquid Strategies Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PURR. Maxim Group began coverage on Hyperliquid Strategies in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.00 to $18.40 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hyperliquid Strategies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.75 price objective on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PURR

Hyperliquid Strategies Profile

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

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