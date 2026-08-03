Militia Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,031 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,634,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,760 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $124,384,000 after buying an additional 152,624 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $349.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $376.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $327.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.00 and a 1 year high of $460.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,595.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results significantly exceeded expectations. HII reported adjusted earnings of $5.27 per share versus the $3.79 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $3.42 billion, above expectations of $3.15 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries Q2 earnings report

HII reported adjusted earnings of $5.27 per share versus the $3.79 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $3.42 billion, above expectations of $3.15 billion. Positive Sentiment: Shipbuilding demand and backlog strengthened the outlook. Higher ship volumes supported quarterly growth, while new awards lifted backlog to approximately $57.3 billion. Management also forecast fiscal 2026 revenue of $13.2 billion to $13.6 billion, above the roughly $13.0 billion analyst consensus. HII Q2 earnings surpass estimates

Higher ship volumes supported quarterly growth, while new awards lifted backlog to approximately $57.3 billion. Management also forecast fiscal 2026 revenue of $13.2 billion to $13.6 billion, above the roughly $13.0 billion analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: A major submarine-contract opportunity adds long-term visibility. Newport News Shipbuilding, HII’s division, is expected to play a large role in $76.6 billion of U.S. Navy submarine contracts, reinforcing the company’s strategic importance and future workload. Huntington Ingalls awarded Navy submarine contracts

Newport News Shipbuilding, HII’s division, is expected to play a large role in $76.6 billion of U.S. Navy submarine contracts, reinforcing the company’s strategic importance and future workload. Positive Sentiment: Analysts became more constructive. Citigroup raised its price target from $349 to $379 and assigned a “buy” rating, while Wolfe Research upgraded HII to “outperform” with a $364 target. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced share price.

Citigroup raised its price target from $349 to $379 and assigned a “buy” rating, while Wolfe Research upgraded HII to “outperform” with a $364 target. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: HII declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 28. The dividend supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to be the primary driver of the current move.

HII declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 28. The dividend supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to be the primary driver of the current move. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary cautioned that operational improvements may not translate into rapid growth, highlighting execution and capacity constraints as risks despite the stronger backlog and contract pipeline. Huntington Ingalls operations and growth analysis

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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