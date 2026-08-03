Militia Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Visa Inc. $V

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,073 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Robinswood Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 35,544 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Positano Wealth Management Ltd increased its position in Visa by 25.3% in the first quarter. Positano Wealth Management Ltd now owns 48,901 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 25,935 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of V opened at $366.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $373.97.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The company had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,440. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,704.26. The trade was a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,398 shares of company stock worth $35,831,433. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings continue to support the stock. Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Visa Trading Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Visa Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Lift

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Positive Sentiment: Restructuring could improve efficiency. Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Visa Layoffs Will Cut 7 Percent of Its Workforce

Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive developments bear watching. X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Elon Musk Aims at Venmo With One Bold Perk

X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Negative Sentiment: Job cuts may raise execution and sentiment concerns. The scale of the layoffs highlights Visa’s efforts to adapt to AI-driven changes and could unsettle employees or investors if restructuring disrupts growth initiatives. Visa Slashes Thousands of Jobs in Efficiency Push

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Clear Str upgraded shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $412.00 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $440.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $411.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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