Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Taseko Mines Limited $TGB

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 270,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Taseko Mines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 35,545,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066,233 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.7% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,126,773 shares of the company's stock worth $34,376,000 after purchasing an additional 854,016 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,350,898 shares of the company's stock worth $35,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,682,070 shares of the company's stock worth $36,649,000 after purchasing an additional 267,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,577,781 shares of the company's stock worth $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company's stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.74 and a beta of 1.31. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company's 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGB shares. Zacks Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Taseko Mines from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGB

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver‐based mining company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of copper‐based projects. Its flagship operation is the Gibraltar copper mine in central British Columbia, which ranks among Canada’s largest open pit copper producers. In addition to copper, Gibraltar yields byproducts such as molybdenum and silver, reflecting Taseko’s focus on base and precious metals.

Beyond Gibraltar, Taseko holds two advanced development assets.

Further Reading

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