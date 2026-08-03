Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in NU by 14,810.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 5,448.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NU in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NU from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.24.

View Our Latest Report on NU

NU Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $14.35 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NU declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NU

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

See Also

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