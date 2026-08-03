Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,200 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S&A Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $319,000. Robinswood Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 30,134 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,325 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689 over the last three months. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst raises strengthen the earnings outlook. US Capital Advisors increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.52 from $1.44, matching consensus, and raised its estimates for Q4 2026, Q1–Q4 2027, and FY2028. The firm’s FY2028 forecast rose to $1.50 from $1.45, suggesting improved expectations for Kinder Morgan’s cash-generating pipeline operations. US Capital Advisors estimate revisions

US Capital Advisors increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.52 from $1.44, matching consensus, and raised its estimates for Q4 2026, Q1–Q4 2027, and FY2028. The firm’s FY2028 forecast rose to $1.50 from $1.45, suggesting improved expectations for Kinder Morgan’s cash-generating pipeline operations. Positive Sentiment: Dividend appeal remains a focus for income investors. Fresh attention on Kinder Morgan’s dividend may support demand for the stock, particularly because pipeline companies are often valued for recurring cash flow and shareholder distributions. Kinder Morgan dividend article

Fresh attention on Kinder Morgan’s dividend may support demand for the stock, particularly because pipeline companies are often valued for recurring cash flow and shareholder distributions. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and estimates provide context. Kinder Morgan’s latest reported quarter produced $0.37 in EPS, above the $0.31 analyst consensus, with revenue up 10.8% year over year. However, the stock trades at roughly 20.6 times earnings, and some longer-term estimates remain below the broader consensus, which could limit further upside unless execution continues to improve.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 19.31%.The company's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.50.

View Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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