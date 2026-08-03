Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,481,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,012,773,000 after acquiring an additional 164,120 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,225,031 shares of the company's stock worth $4,481,812,000 after purchasing an additional 408,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,725,125 shares of the company's stock worth $3,474,880,000 after purchasing an additional 118,018 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,583,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,188,718,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 614,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,062,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,655.93 per share, with a total value of $993,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,867,505.15. This trade represents a 12.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,877.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,728.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,802.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,495.00 and a 52-week high of $2,548.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. MercadoLibre's revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $3,500.00 to $2,800.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $2,000.00 target price on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,258.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report).

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