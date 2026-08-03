Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABVX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Abivax by 2,561.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,761,000 after buying an additional 4,293,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abivax by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,994 shares of the company's stock worth $425,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,277 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Abivax during the 3rd quarter worth $132,800,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abivax by 17.4% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 7,111,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $603,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abivax in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,199,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Abivax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $136.00 target price on shares of Abivax in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Abivax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Abivax in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abivax has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABVX

Abivax Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABVX opened at $124.92 on Monday. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $148.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $118.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Abivax Profile

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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