Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Bancorp, Inc. $CBNK

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Capital Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBNK. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,370 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 33,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1,198.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 159,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company's stock.

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Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBNK opened at $37.33 on Monday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $608.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Capital Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CBNK. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards.

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