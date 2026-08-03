Militia Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 450,000 Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. $EVLV

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Evolv Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVLV. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 471.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,806 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company's stock.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EVLV opened at $5.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.68 million, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company's fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The company had revenue of $46.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Evolv Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on EVLV

Evolv Technologies Profile

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

Further Reading

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