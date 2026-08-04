Militia Capital Management LLC Takes $618,000 Position in Vestis Corporation $VSTS

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vestis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Vestis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 355,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,809 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vestis by 739.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 595,276 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vestis by 9.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Vestis Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of VSTS stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -102.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vestis Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $659.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.32 million. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.Vestis's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vestis Corporation will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSTS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Vestis from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vestis from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vestis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vestis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestis has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.50.

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Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens. The company serves manufacturing, hospitality, retail, food processing, food service, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, automotive, and cleanroom industries.

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