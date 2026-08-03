Militia Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,700 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Align Technology by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,643,221 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $725,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,535 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $187,521,000 after purchasing an additional 407,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,490,503 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $232,742,000 after purchasing an additional 173,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,125 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $169,438,000 after purchasing an additional 566,488 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $190,899,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN opened at $169.16 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $174.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $200.43.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Align Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Align Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Align reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of approximately $1.06 billion, topping consensus estimates. Revenue increased 4.3% year over year, while record Clear Aligner shipments and improved non-GAAP margins supported profitability. Align Technology Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Align reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of approximately $1.06 billion, topping consensus estimates. Revenue increased 4.3% year over year, while record Clear Aligner shipments and improved non-GAAP margins supported profitability. Positive Sentiment: Digital orthodontics remains a growth focus. Management highlighted expanding digital workflows, connected orthodontic tools and long-term opportunities for Invisalign, iTero scanners and exocad software. The company’s 2026 outlook was reaffirmed, while an orthodontic summit showcased its product and technology strategy. ALGN Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Digital Growth Push

Management highlighted expanding digital workflows, connected orthodontic tools and long-term opportunities for Invisalign, iTero scanners and exocad software. The company’s 2026 outlook was reaffirmed, while an orthodontic summit showcased its product and technology strategy. Positive Sentiment: Board changes could improve shareholder value. Following discussions with Elliott Investment Management, Align plans to add three independent directors and conduct an operational review. The initiatives may increase accountability, improve execution and identify opportunities to enhance returns. Align Technology to Overhaul Board Following Engagement with Elliott

Following discussions with Elliott Investment Management, Align plans to add three independent directors and conduct an operational review. The initiatives may increase accountability, improve execution and identify opportunities to enhance returns. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is viewed as more attractive after the pullback. Some analysts see ALGN as reasonably valued, but believe the stock needs faster growth to generate sustained upside. Align Technology: Attractively Valued, But Growth Still Needs To Pick Up

Some analysts see ALGN as reasonably valued, but believe the stock needs faster growth to generate sustained upside. Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance and execution remain concerns. Third-quarter revenue guidance of roughly $1.0 billion was described as slightly below or around expectations, limiting the benefit of the earnings beat.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of roughly $1.0 billion was described as slightly below or around expectations, limiting the benefit of the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Systems weakness is capping upside. Analysts noted softer scanner and systems performance, along with pricing pressure, despite strong Clear Aligner volumes. Needham maintained a Hold rating. Align Technology Hold Rating Maintained

Analysts noted softer scanner and systems performance, along with pricing pressure, despite strong Clear Aligner volumes. Needham maintained a Hold rating. Negative Sentiment: Growth is still relatively modest. Investors may remain cautious because revenue growth has not yet accelerated enough to justify a more bullish outlook, even with improving margins and record aligner shipments.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Evercore lifted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Align Technology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Align Technology from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.36.

Read Our Latest Report on ALGN

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc NASDAQ: ALGN pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company's signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

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