Militia Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,426 shares of the company's stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $43,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,563,750. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 621,263 shares worth $66,024,957. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $86.56 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.35. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.01% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Robinhood reported adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share versus the $0.44 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 32.5% year over year to a record $1.31 billion, slightly above expectations. Robinhood Markets Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Robinhood reported adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share versus the $0.44 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 32.5% year over year to a record $1.31 billion, slightly above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Business diversification accelerated: Prediction-market revenue reached $156 million, overtaking crypto revenue of $100 million. Management called event markets the company’s fastest-growing business, reducing HOOD’s reliance on cryptocurrency activity. Robinhood Beats Estimates as Prediction Markets Overtake Crypto

Prediction-market revenue reached $156 million, overtaking crypto revenue of $100 million. Management called event markets the company’s fastest-growing business, reducing HOOD’s reliance on cryptocurrency activity. Positive Sentiment: Customer and platform growth remained strong: Robinhood added nearly 1 million funded customers during the quarter—its largest increase in almost five years—and reported record trading volumes, platform assets and Gold subscribers. A reported boost from the anticipated SpaceX IPO also supported account growth. SpaceX IPO Helped Robinhood Add Nearly 1 Million Customers

Robinhood added nearly 1 million funded customers during the quarter—its largest increase in almost five years—and reported record trading volumes, platform assets and Gold subscribers. A reported boost from the anticipated SpaceX IPO also supported account growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see substantial upside: Bernstein raised its price target to $160 and cited prediction markets as a potential growth driver, while Citizens JMP maintained an outperform rating with a $155 target. Bernstein Raised Robinhood Price Target

Bernstein raised its price target to $160 and cited prediction markets as a potential growth driver, while Citizens JMP maintained an outperform rating with a $155 target. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev said the administration is crypto-friendly but argued that clearer, durable U.S. regulation is needed to prevent policy uncertainty from changing every four years. Robinhood CEO Discusses Crypto Regulation

CEO Vlad Tenev said the administration is crypto-friendly but argued that clearer, durable U.S. regulation is needed to prevent policy uncertainty from changing every four years. Negative Sentiment: Crypto weakness and valuation concerns pressured the stock: Crypto revenue fell 38% year over year, while investors questioned the sustainability of a one-time accounting benefit and rising expenses. Analysts also cited a meaningful slowdown in new accounts during July; Barclays cut its target to $105, and Goldman Sachs lowered its target to $118 while retaining a buy rating. HOOD Q2 Earnings Beat but Stock Dips

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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