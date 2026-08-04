Militia Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Similarweb Ltd. $SMWB

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 236,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Similarweb as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 852,915 shares of the company's stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Similarweb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company's stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Similarweb by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 13.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company's stock.

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Similarweb Trading Up 1.4%

SMWB stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. Similarweb Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $637.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.04 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 48.57% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tamar Rapaport-Dagim bought 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 63,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $204,740.48. The trade was a 169.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harel Moshe Beit-On purchased 75,000 shares of Similarweb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $291,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,885,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,676.42. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 271,105 shares of company stock worth $1,020,726.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Similarweb from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Similarweb from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Similarweb from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Similarweb

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. NYSE: SMWB is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.

Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.

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