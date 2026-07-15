Mill Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,355 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 2.5% of Mill Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,020 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 10,079 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,105 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $288.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.10 and a 200 day moving average of $254.84. The company has a market cap of $171.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $291.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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