Millennium Capital Advisors LLC Invests $885,000 in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Millennium Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,076 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 104,850 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,366 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,227,516 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $507,241,000 after buying an additional 398,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,543 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $299.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,261,187.67. This represents a 45.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $291.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $183.00 and a fifty-two week high of $306.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.12. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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