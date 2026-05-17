Millennium Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Millennium Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.1% of Millennium Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $133.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day moving average of $159.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Phillip Securities raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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