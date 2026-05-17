Millennium Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,564 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Millennium Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000. GE Vernova comprises 1.4% of Millennium Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 5,171.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,603,114,000 after buying an additional 2,406,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,842,000 after buying an additional 2,048,792 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock worth $722,956,000 after buying an additional 740,339 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,300.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 647,791 shares of the company's stock worth $423,377,000 after buying an additional 601,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10,288.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 418,661 shares of the company's stock worth $273,624,000 after buying an additional 414,631 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Article Title

GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Article Title

Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Article Title

GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Article Title

Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Neutral Sentiment: The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Article Title

The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that GE Vernova’s premium valuation and potential tariff-related costs could limit upside, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable if growth expectations cool. Article Title

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $1,048.74 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $957.76 and its 200-day moving average is $774.61. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $421.64 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $281.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.51.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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