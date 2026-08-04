Miller Global Investments LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Miller Global Investments LLC decreased its position in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Free Report) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock after selling 22,982 shares during the quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC's holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156,161 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $159,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,113 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,731,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 67.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,003,933 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $113,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,029 shares during the period. Defiance ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,545,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,322,540 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $65,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,192 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STM

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.39 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.46 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

See Also

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