Go Pro
→ Earth's biggest energy source: near Grand Canyon (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Miller Global Investments LLC Trims Position in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Nokia logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Miller Global Investments cut its Nokia position by 89.1% in the second quarter, selling 169,981 shares and retaining 20,725 shares valued at approximately $275,000.
  • Other institutional investors increased their exposure, including Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio, which raised its Nokia stake by 1,177.9%; institutional investors collectively own 5.28% of the stock.
  • Nokia’s latest quarterly earnings beat expectations with EPS of $0.08 versus $0.07 expected, while revenue rose 8.4% year over year to $5.50 billion. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $12.57.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nokia.

Miller Global Investments LLC decreased its position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,725 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 169,981 shares during the quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC's holdings in Nokia were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,244,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nokia by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,926 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 138,935 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 245,559 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 168,688 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $9,634,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Nokia by 1,177.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 663,654 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 611,721 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NOK stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Nokia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock's fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nokia

Nokia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nokia Right Now?

Before you consider Nokia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nokia wasn't on the list.

While Nokia currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk Set to Drop Bombshell on August 6
Elon Musk Set to Drop Bombshell on August 6
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines