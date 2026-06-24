Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 17,461 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,030 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 135,791 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,499 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $180.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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