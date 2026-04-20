Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,569 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $91.99 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.45. The company has a market capitalization of $191.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. This represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

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NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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