Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,841 shares of the company's stock after selling 189,224 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.29% of H&R Block worth $16,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in H&R Block by 26.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company's stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 1.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the company's stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in H&R Block by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,601 shares of the company's stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in H&R Block by 25.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,399 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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H&R Block Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:HRB opened at $32.18 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 176.02% and a net margin of 16.19%.The business had revenue of $198.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. H&R Block's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of H&R Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on H&R Block from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HRB

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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