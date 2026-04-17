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Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Shopify logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Mirae Asset increased its stake in Shopify by 12.8% in Q4, buying an additional 59,745 shares to hold 526,114 shares valued at about $84.69 million.
  • Analyst consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with a consensus price target of $162.70; several firms have recently upgraded or reiterated bullish ratings while others trimmed targets, reflecting mixed but generally positive analyst sentiment.
  • Market signals: Shopify opened at $126.94 with a $165.5B market cap and a high P/E (~136.5); headlines show bullish momentum (CIBC praise, Jim Cramer comments, heavy call buying) but unusual options activity may indicate covered-call hedging that could cap upside.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,114 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 59,745 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Shopify were worth $84,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $126.00 price target (down from $181.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Shopify from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.70.

Read Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $126.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.49, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.82. The business's 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.22. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.35 and a twelve month high of $182.19.

Key Headlines Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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