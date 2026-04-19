Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 14,550 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,221 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $25,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $255.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $245.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.57. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.09 and a 52-week high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.30.

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Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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