Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 164,135 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,898 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 164,135 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Altria Group worth $108,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company's stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company's stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Altria Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,630 shares of the company's stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,752,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.88.

Read Our Latest Report on MO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $1,885,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 180,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,221,318.33. The trade was a 13.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 287.61% and a net margin of 29.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 103.16%.

Key Headlines Impacting Altria Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Altria Group this week:

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

Further Reading

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