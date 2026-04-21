Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 35,020 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,939 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VICI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of VICI Properties from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICI

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

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