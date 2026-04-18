Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 37,965 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,668 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Datadog worth $26,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,289,570 shares of the company's stock worth $610,835,000 after acquiring an additional 40,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 119.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 45.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,707,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,518,000 after acquiring an additional 840,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Datadog Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.69 and a 12-month high of $201.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average of $138.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.42, a P/E/G ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm's revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $3,761,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,876,479.06. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $2,806,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 238,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,960,101.12. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,833 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,080. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Datadog from $220.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Datadog from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Thirty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $179.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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