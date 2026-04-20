Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 7,081 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,801 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the company's stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $236.62 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.38 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50 day moving average price is $225.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.10 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Williams Trading set a $437.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $335.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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