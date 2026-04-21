Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,256 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 105,770 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $122,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $230.51 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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